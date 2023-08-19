Short Interest in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Decreases By 5.9%

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,630,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 15,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.41.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,080,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 924,324 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $24,689,000 after purchasing an additional 86,360 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,003 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

