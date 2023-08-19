Short Interest in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Decreases By 7.3%

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 6,670,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on GrafTech International from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GrafTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

EAF stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.36. GrafTech International has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $185.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.18 million. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 40.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GrafTech International will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrafTech International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 15.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 14.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 787,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 101,923 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,534,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,476,000 after purchasing an additional 438,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

Featured Stories

