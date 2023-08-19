Short Interest in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Declines By 6.4%

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,850,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the July 15th total of 10,520,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in H World Group by 134.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 104,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 59,968 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 147,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H World Group during the first quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 57.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 42,660 shares during the period. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on HTHT shares. TheStreet upgraded H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on H World Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, H World Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

H World Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of H World Group stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.26. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. H World Group has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $53.52.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.94 million. H World Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H World Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

