Short Interest in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Drops By 6.8%

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 958,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HOPE

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

HOPE opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.20. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $15.53.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.07 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 18.78%. Hope Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.60%.

Insider Transactions at Hope Bancorp

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,418 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $31,445.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $323,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 25,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 25,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.