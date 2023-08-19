Short Interest in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Drops By 7.1%

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,900 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 161,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Innospec Stock Up 1.9 %

IOSP opened at $106.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.45. Innospec has a 12-month low of $83.13 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $480.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.97 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innospec will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Innospec in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Innospec

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Claudia Poccia sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $73,308.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Innospec

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Innospec by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,111,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,743,000 after buying an additional 338,420 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,180,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,539,000 after acquiring an additional 81,839 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,456,000 after acquiring an additional 65,968 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,358,000 after acquiring an additional 63,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

(Get Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.