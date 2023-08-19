Short Interest in IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Decreases By 5.9%

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 421,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 447,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at IO Biotech

In other IO Biotech news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc bought 3,157,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $5,999,998.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,157,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,998.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get IO Biotech alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOBT. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in IO Biotech in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in IO Biotech in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in IO Biotech in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in IO Biotech by 192.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 27,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in IO Biotech by 18,441.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,854,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

IO Biotech Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IO Biotech stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.63. IO Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IO Biotech from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of IO Biotech in a report on Friday, August 11th.

IO Biotech Company Profile

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

Featured Articles

