Short Interest in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Declines By 6.0%

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 965,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Leidos from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Leidos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Leidos from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Leidos Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $96.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.44. Leidos has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $300,351.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,170,655.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $300,351.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,170,655.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Leidos by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 811,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,327,000 after purchasing an additional 45,234 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 38.9% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 44.2% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Leidos by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 38,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 17,241 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 78,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

