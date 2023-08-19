Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.44.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Silgan from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Silgan from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $443,169.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,167.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $443,169.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,198 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,167.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $133,396.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Silgan by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 836,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,236,000 after acquiring an additional 53,485 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $362,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Silgan by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Silgan by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 708,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,210,000 after buying an additional 141,406 shares during the period. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

SLGN opened at $44.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Silgan has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $55.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.87.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.44%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

