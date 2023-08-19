Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) and Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Head-To-Head Review

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) and Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and Universal Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $642.42 million 1.43 $39.40 million N/A N/A Universal Insurance $1.22 billion 0.34 -$22.26 million $0.18 75.83

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Universal Insurance.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 1 5 1 3.00 Universal Insurance 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and Universal Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has a consensus price target of $27.71, indicating a potential upside of 13.96%. Universal Insurance has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.17%. Given Universal Insurance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Universal Insurance is more favorable than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group.

Profitability

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and Universal Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyward Specialty Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A Universal Insurance 0.43% 1.20% 0.13%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.4% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Universal Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Universal Insurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Universal Insurance beats Skyward Specialty Insurance Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages. The company also advises on actuarial issues, oversees distribution, administers claims payments, performs policy administration and underwriting, and assists with reinsurance negotiations; places and manages reinsurance programs for the insurance entities; and operates Clovered.com, a digital agency for carrier partners and utilization of digital applications for adjusting claims. It offers its products through a network of independent agents, as well as direct-to-consumer online solutions, including digital insurance agency. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

