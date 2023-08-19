Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $20,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Snap-on by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Snap-on by 2.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 236.0% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on stock opened at $268.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $200.75 and a fifty-two week high of $297.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $277.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.48.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

SNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.83.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,412,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,412,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.29, for a total transaction of $1,353,877.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,191.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,244 shares of company stock valued at $15,473,850. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

