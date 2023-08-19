Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,425 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX opened at $652.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $726.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $648.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $568.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

