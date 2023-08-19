Spire Wealth Management Has $358,000 Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 321.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,541 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Illumina were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Illumina by 612.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $167.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.91 and its 200 day moving average is $203.84. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.00 and a 12 month high of $248.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. Illumina’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.05.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

