Spire Wealth Management Purchases 1,976 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 115.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DFS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.43.

NYSE:DFS opened at $93.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.41. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

