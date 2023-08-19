Spire Wealth Management Raises Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 207.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $483.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $564.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.87.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

