Spire Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,962 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $262.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.95. The stock has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Bank of America cut their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.14.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

