Spire Wealth Management Sells 110,492 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 90.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 110,492 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 27,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $34.77 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.