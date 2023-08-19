Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.40.

Get Splunk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPLK

Splunk Trading Up 0.3 %

SPLK opened at $97.49 on Thursday. Splunk has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $112.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.95 and a 200-day moving average of $98.39.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $751.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Splunk will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $30,424.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,710.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $30,424.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,710.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,614.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,384 shares of company stock worth $1,712,330 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splunk

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Splunk by 104,016.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,173,472,000 after buying an additional 20,467,378 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $439,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,120 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,239 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,922,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 11,675.2% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after acquiring an additional 706,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

(Get Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.