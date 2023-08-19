Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPLK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.40.

SPLK opened at $97.49 on Thursday. Splunk has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $112.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.95 and a 200-day moving average of $98.39.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $751.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Splunk will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $30,424.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,710.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $520,533.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,804.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $30,424.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,710.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,330. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Splunk by 104,016.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,173,472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,467,378 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Splunk by 37.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,239 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after acquiring an additional 628,288 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in Splunk by 145.5% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $439,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Splunk by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,302,775 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $198,246,000 after acquiring an additional 170,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

