Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Holdings Lowered by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 93.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,951 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 31,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $304,279.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

NYSE SWK opened at $89.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.36. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 62.99%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.