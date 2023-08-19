State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 506,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 151,113 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.15% of State Street worth $38,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in State Street by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.50 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

State Street Stock Down 0.5 %

State Street stock opened at $67.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.80.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.05%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

