Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 696,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Steel Dynamics worth $78,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 23.7% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after buying an additional 22,772 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 313.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $215,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $105.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.12 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.13.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BNP Paribas lowered Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.44.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

