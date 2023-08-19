Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered Premium Brands from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$114.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Premium Brands Stock Down 6.2 %

About Premium Brands

OTCMKTS PRBZF opened at $75.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.41. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $83.35.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

