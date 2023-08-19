StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $208.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.67.

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $170.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Alamo Group has a fifty-two week low of $118.73 and a fifty-two week high of $200.81.

In other Alamo Group news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 583 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total transaction of $100,748.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,363 shares in the company, valued at $5,074,220.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alamo Group news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 583 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total transaction of $100,748.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,363 shares in the company, valued at $5,074,220.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,500 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $273,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,788.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,249 shares of company stock worth $588,211 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,443,000 after buying an additional 27,420 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 864,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 685,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,007,000 after purchasing an additional 18,713 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,065,000 after purchasing an additional 53,730 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

