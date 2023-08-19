StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ALLETE (NYSE:ALE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALE. Guggenheim dropped their price target on ALLETE from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.83.

Shares of ALE opened at $56.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.73. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $47.77 and a 1 year high of $67.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $533.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 20.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 25.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 4.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

