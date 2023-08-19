StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Allstate (NYSE:ALL)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ALL. Barclays dropped their price target on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.31.

ALL stock opened at $106.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.57. Allstate has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $142.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.40.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allstate will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Allstate by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 82,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in Allstate by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Allstate by 15.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

