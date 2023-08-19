Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,224 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $40,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. BTIG Research increased their target price on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.33.

NYSE:SYK opened at $277.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $200.80 and a one year high of $306.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

