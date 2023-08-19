Swiss National Bank Acquires 300 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,142,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Yum China were worth $72,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YUMC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 788.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757,971 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,441,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,104,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,147,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,270,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,062,000 after acquiring an additional 819,840 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE YUMC opened at $52.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.46 and its 200 day moving average is $59.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.55.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUMC. TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

