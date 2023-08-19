Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,902,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $71,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 3.9% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average of $35.26. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 98.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Conagra Brands

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.