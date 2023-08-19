Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Hologic worth $78,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 307.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after purchasing an additional 106,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $73.15 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $87.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.70 and a 200 day moving average of $80.48.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Hologic’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.92.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

