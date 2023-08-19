Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,909,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Amcor were worth $67,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMCR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,787,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871,028 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Amcor by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at $58,210,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,603,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Price Performance

NYSE AMCR opened at $9.57 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.01%.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

