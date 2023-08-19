Swiss National Bank Has $68.18 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,149,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Tyson Foods worth $68,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.0 %

TSN opened at $54.65 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $82.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.40 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average of $55.87.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 208.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

