Swiss National Bank Has $69.22 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 458,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $69,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,026,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,466,000 after buying an additional 39,290 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,318,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,224,000 after purchasing an additional 140,829 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,687,000 after purchasing an additional 856,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MAA opened at $143.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.53 and its 200-day moving average is $152.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.68 and a 52 week high of $185.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.84 per share, for a total transaction of $440,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,616,228.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAA. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.