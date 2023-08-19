Swiss National Bank Has $73.60 Million Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,498,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of CenterPoint Energy worth $73,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $28.20 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.09%.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.