Swiss National Bank Has $84.65 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 557,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Dover were worth $84,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth $55,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.38.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $140.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.67. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 27.98%.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

