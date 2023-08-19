Swiss National Bank Has $86.35 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,155,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of FirstEnergy worth $86,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,698,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,540 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,608,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,226,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,974,000 after acquiring an additional 173,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,515,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,190,000 after acquiring an additional 177,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.45. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $43.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 197.47%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

