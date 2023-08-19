Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,364,700 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 32,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Las Vegas Sands worth $78,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after acquiring an additional 519,620 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,393,752 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,605,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,242,000 after purchasing an additional 394,616 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5,139.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,242,005 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $530,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,145,152 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $439,607,000 after purchasing an additional 742,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 0.3 %

LVS opened at $53.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 762.00, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.74 and a 200-day moving average of $57.96. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 1,142.86%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

