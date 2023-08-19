Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,922,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 69,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of PPL worth $81,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 0.6% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of PPL by 5.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPL. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

