Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of STERIS worth $75,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 309.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 1,104.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 96.9% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Down 0.1 %

STE opened at $223.84 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.52.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on STE. Piper Sandler increased their price target on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.60.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

