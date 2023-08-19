Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,920,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $87,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WY. DA Davidson raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.5 %

WY opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day moving average of $31.32.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 79.17%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.