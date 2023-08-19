Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Fair Isaac worth $69,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total transaction of $202,608.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,259,926.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,560 shares of company stock worth $1,998,018 in the last quarter. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FICO. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $886.57.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE FICO opened at $845.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $821.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $750.16. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $389.83 and a fifty-two week high of $892.03. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

