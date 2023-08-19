Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $68,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after buying an additional 115,422 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,489,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,143,579,000 after purchasing an additional 679,114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after buying an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $385,376,000 after buying an additional 50,627 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total transaction of $368,506.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.77.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $239.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.49. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $197.99 and a one year high of $453.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.02%. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

