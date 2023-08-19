Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,700 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of First Solar worth $82,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in First Solar by 677.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,284 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 63,855 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in First Solar by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,057 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in First Solar by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,020 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 12,606 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total transaction of $2,504,879.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,841 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,029,895.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total transaction of $2,504,879.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,436 shares of company stock worth $15,149,057. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Bank of America raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $202.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $222.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.62.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $181.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.20 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.60 and a beta of 1.37.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.43 million. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Articles

