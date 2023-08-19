Swiss National Bank Sells 104,000 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,129,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $76,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $151,999,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $32.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

