Swiss National Bank Sells 124,900 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,215,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 124,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Pembina Pipeline worth $71,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 185.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.86.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.27. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 28.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 53.68%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

