Swiss National Bank Sells 13,600 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 378,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $80,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,323,807,000 after acquiring an additional 59,957 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 33.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,528,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,168,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,849 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,076,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,003,000 after acquiring an additional 233,031 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $461,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,514,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $311,106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.72, for a total value of $27,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total value of $409,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,702,071.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.72, for a total value of $27,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,871.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,410 shares of company stock worth $8,762,970. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VeriSign in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

View Our Latest Report on VeriSign

VeriSign Price Performance

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $201.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.28. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.24 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.97.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 48.74%. The firm had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.