Swiss National Bank Sells 16,200 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $71,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $352,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,771,289.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,771,289.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,871,180 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $89.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.55. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.53 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 171.25 and a beta of 0.37.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

