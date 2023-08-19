Swiss National Bank Sells 16,400 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 635,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $75,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $13,095,780,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Argus decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $1,375,000.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

SWKS opened at $104.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.65 and a 200-day moving average of $109.63. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.21%.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.