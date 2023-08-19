Swiss National Bank Sells 174,500 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,106,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 174,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $81,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 272,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,656,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,382,000 after buying an additional 19,916 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 107,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 14,910 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,578,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,153,000 after buying an additional 32,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 66,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $17.00 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $3,619,508.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 224,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,100.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $3,619,508.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 224,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,100.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 454,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,327,919 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

