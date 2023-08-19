Swiss National Bank Sells 19,200 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $87,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Entergy by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Entergy by 36,930.0% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Entergy by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,390,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,251,000 after purchasing an additional 645,598 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,188,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,017,000 after purchasing an additional 153,201 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $95.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $122.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Entergy

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.