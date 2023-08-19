Swiss National Bank Sells 2,300 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $78,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 7.7% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 9,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 28.9% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 133,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,189,000 after purchasing an additional 29,935 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 6.5% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,171,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 521.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,629,000 after purchasing an additional 59,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.67.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $504.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $525.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $458.45. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $581.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total transaction of $4,367,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 596,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,392,703. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 406 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,027 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total value of $4,367,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 596,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,392,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,038 shares of company stock valued at $23,501,530 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

